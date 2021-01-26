Painted Hilltop Farm installs megadome for all-year riding

EMILY HSUEH PONTIAC Jan. 27, 2021 Riders rejoice: a new addition to an Otter Lake farm will allow people to ride their horses at any time of the year. Painted Hilltop Farm had construction completed on their new indoor riding megadome at the end of December 2020, after four months in the works. The new building is 60 feet by 180 feet, includes a heated feed room and viewing room and can safely accommodate six riders with room to spread out. “I have been dreaming about a megadome for almost five years,” farm owner Charlotte Becker wrote in an email to THE EQUITY. “I spent a lot of time pricing them out, and planning, but it always went on the back burner. After doing a lot of research and asking questions, I decided it was time. The 425-acre farm already . . .

