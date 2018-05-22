Pairing fashion with wine

Chris Lowrey

CLARENDON May 17, 2018

The Little Red Wagon Winery was full of fashionistas on May 17 as Boutique Gwendoline and Boutique Shawville Shooz teamed up to host a fashion show.

Katharine Summerfield, owner of Boutique Gwendoline, has plenty of experience putting on fashion shows, but hasn’t hosted one in a number of years.

With the recent grand opening of Jill McBane’s Boutique Shawville Shooz, Summerfield felt it was a great opportunity for a few local businesses to team up and showcase one another.

Summerfield said that she had decided against doing any more fashion shows since her last one in 2014. However, her daughters changed her mind and told her to work her magic to help bring exposure to both the Little Red Wagon Winery and Boutique Shawville Shooz.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me