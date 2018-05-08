Pancakes, books and more at Onslow Elementary

CALEB NICKERSON

QUYON May 5, 2018

On May 5, the Onslow Home and School Association put on a pancake breakfast for around 100 people as a fundraiser for new playground equipment. In addition, visitors to the school could peruse over a dozen different vendors selling their wares in various classrooms, as well as a book fair.

Home and School President Stacy Johnston explained that while there has been a fall sale for the past decade, this is the first year they’ve had one in the spring.

