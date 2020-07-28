Pandemic won’t stop Pontiac players

EMILY HSUEH PONTIAC July 29, 2020 In the words of the band Queen: “Empty spaces, what are we living for? Abandoned places, I guess we know the score, on and on Does anybody know what we are looking for? The show must go on.” But not without proper precautions, of course. That’s the mindset the Pontiac Community Players (PCP) have about their upcoming . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca