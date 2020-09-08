Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Russell Mackay, known as Papa, being held up his daughters Crystal and Sherrie as they neared the end of their ten-day walk from Beachburg to the CHEO campus in Ottawa. Papa raised $105,200 and donations are still rolling in.
Highlight Top Story 

Papa completes his walk 4 kids

Emily Hsueh , , , ,

EMILY HSUEH
PONTIAC Sept. 3, 2020
After ten days of walking, Russell Mackay, affectionately known as Papa, reached the CHEO campus in Ottawa on Sept. 3. Papa, his family and his supporters, called the “Papa-razzi” walked from his home in Beachburg all the way to CHEO for Papa Walks 4 Kids from Aug. 24 - Sept. 3 to raise money for the foundation.
“I would sum it up as surreal,” said Papa’s daughter Crystal Mackay, who accompanied him for . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca