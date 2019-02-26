Parliament skiers glide through rain, icy conditions

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Feb. 24, 2019

After a long day of skiing on Sunday, pushing through both rain and freezing rain, and ultimately having to cut the trip short, the crew of École secondaire Sieur de Coulonge students skiing to Parliament Hill were greeted by a special guest.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)