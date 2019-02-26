Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Following a wet first day out, the students skiing to Parliament Hill this week met with Karina Carlson, a 17-year-old from Chelsea who recently completed the 160 km ski tour, the Canadian Ski Marathon. Pictured, Carlson shares all about the experiences that the sport has offered her.
News 

Parliament skiers glide through rain, icy conditions

Liz Draper

Donald Teuma-Castelletti
SHAWVILLE Feb. 24, 2019
After a long day of skiing on Sunday, pushing through both rain and freezing rain, and ultimately having to cut the trip short, the crew of École secondaire Sieur de Coulonge students skiing to Parliament Hill were greeted by a special guest.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
   
New User Registration
*Required field