Pastries, tea and a little history

J.D. Potié SHAWVILLE June 19, 2019 On June 19, around 30 local residents gathered at the Shawville Community Lodge for a session of tea, pastries and chronicles of yesteryear courtesy of local historians. Hosted by the Pontiac Archives, the event served as an opportunity for residents to get together and learn about some of the most important contributors to the town in its early years.

