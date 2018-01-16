Perfect 180 score achieved by Everett Hodgins
The Otter Lake Golden Age 50 Plus Dart Club achieved a perfect 180 score. On Thursday night, Evert Hodgins was able to put all three darts in the triple 20 ring. Evert’s name will be recorded on the club’s trophy which is reserved for 180 winners. This is only the third time this has been accomplished since the dart club started over 12 years ago.
