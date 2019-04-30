Perfect harmony

Chris Lowrey SHAWVILLE April 27, 2019 The Anglican Church Hall in Shawville was a popular spot on Saturday evening as The Valley Harmonizers brought their barbershop chorus performance to the Pontiac. The 18 performers were made up of gentlemen from all over the valley, from Deep River to Renfrew. The group volunteers their time and travels the region performing at luncheons, churches and seniors homes.

