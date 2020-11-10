Phillip Holmes leaves Bristol council

STEPHEN RICCIO BRISTOL Nov. 11, 2020 Phillip Holmes has been a busy man, having spent the last seven years balancing teaching high school theatre and working on his family farm, Netherleigh Farm, all the while serving on Bristol council. Having just sat in on his final council meeting on Nov. 2, he won’t forget the impact being a councillor has had on his life anytime soon. “It was an honour to be able to do it,” Holmes said. “I find [municipal politics is] the form of politics where you make a real difference to the everyday lives of people. It’s their everyday stuff: it’s their garbage, it’s their roads, it’s the community events that are right next to home.” Growing up on Netherleigh Farm in Clarendon, Holmes often told people . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca