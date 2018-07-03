Photos from the Shawville soapbox derby
The champ’s podium included: Back row, from left: Bennett Rusenstrom, Nathan Draper, William O’Malley, Cassidy Dresselt, Pierce Rusenstrom and firefighter Joe McCleary; front row, from left: Graham Vereyken, Mason Vereyken, Max Barber, Brendan Maloney, Campbell Johnston and Chloe Trudeau.
Chloe Trudeau zips past the competition, in the ages 7 to 9 category. She placed first in the A division.
From left: Campbell Johnston mean mugs his fellow dragster, Brendan Maloney in one of the finals for the 4 to 6 category.
Organized by the Shawville-Clarendon Fire Department, young racers launched off the back of a flat bed, drag racing down avenue Victoria.
