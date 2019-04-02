Tuesday, April 2, 2019
The Equity
The PHS Cadet girls volleyball team took home the silver medal at the RSEQ regional tournament on March 16. Pictured, the Panthers and coach McClaren pose for a team photo with their silver medals around their necks. Pictured back row, from left, Amy Sheppard, Camryn Gibbons, Monica Tanguay, Julia Lemay, Avery Mohr and coach Luke McLaren. In front, Cadence Beck, Maggie Horner, Jordan Wilson, Emma Gagnon and Maggey Lemay.
PHS Cadet girls volleyball reach RSEQ finals

Liz Draper

On March 16, the PHS Cadet girls volleyball team’s season came to an end after falling, in the finals of the RSEQ division 2 playoffs, to the St. Joseph Zenith by a score of two sets to nil.
Despite their loss in their final game of the season, it was still a successful year for the girls, as the team accomplished a lot of things to be proud of, including a huge 2-1 semi-final victory versus the Philemon Wright Falcons.

 

