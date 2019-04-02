PHS Cadet girls volleyball reach RSEQ finals

On March 16, the PHS Cadet girls volleyball team’s season came to an end after falling, in the finals of the RSEQ division 2 playoffs, to the St. Joseph Zenith by a score of two sets to nil. Despite their loss in their final game of the season, it was still a successful year for the girls, as the team accomplished a lot of things to be proud of, including a huge 2-1 semi-final victory versus the Philemon Wright Falcons.

