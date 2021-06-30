PHS celebrates two years of grads

On Friday, June 25, the graduating class of 2021 and their families flocked to the Shawville Fairgrounds for their graduation dinner. The hall was filled with decorated tables, a photo station, catering and an elaborate white centerpiece streaming from the ceiling.

Two years worth of Pontiac High School grads donned their finest attire last weekend to celebrate the next chapter of their lives.

