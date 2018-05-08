PHS pupils pitch to panel of panthers

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE May 4, 2018

On May 4, grade 11 students from Pontiac High School (PHS) got a taste of the startup world as they pitched their business plans to a panel of dragons, er, panthers.

Teacher Jordan Kent explained that the students had been working on their pitches for three to four weeks as part of a new course on financial literacy that’s been mandated province-wide. Working alone or in groups, they had to come up with a budget, calculate expenses and look at possible competitors in the local market.

“I think they put a lot into them,” Kent said. “They like that authentic learning experience.”

