PHS starts athletic hall of fame

CALEB NICKERSON SHAWVILLE Dec 23, 2020 Do you know an outstanding athlete that graduated from the high school in Shawville? If so, a recently formed committee wants to hear from you. Phys ed teacher Darcy Findlay said that he along with a group of staff and community members would be creating a physical display to celebrate the school’s athletic history. “We decided to create an athletic hall of fame for Pontiac High School, Pontiac Protestant High School and Shawville High School … to recognize . . .

