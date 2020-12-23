Saturday, December 26, 2020
News 

PHS starts athletic hall of fame

Emily Hsueh

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Dec 23, 2020
Do you know an outstanding athlete that graduated from the high school in Shawville? If so, a recently formed committee wants to hear from you.
Phys ed teacher Darcy Findlay said that he along with a group of staff and community members would be creating a physical display to celebrate the school’s athletic history.
“We decided to create an athletic hall of fame for Pontiac High School, Pontiac Protestant High School and Shawville High School … to recognize . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca