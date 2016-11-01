Petes Sales

PHS students strut their stuff

11-02talent

Stacey Dubeau sang Burning House by American country singer Cam at the PHS talent show on Thursday evening. She was accompanied by Zach Cameron on the guitar.

11-02talent2

Garret Dumoulin sang his heart out at Pontiac High School’s talent show on Thursday night. He was also accompanied by Zach Cameron on the guitar.

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Oct. 27, 2016
Students and aspiring artists from Pontiac High School put on a talent show Thursday night for an auditorium packed with friends and family. The evening was organized by music teacher Matt Lottes and drama teacer Christina Keyzer.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
 Remember Me  
New User Registration
*Required field

You must be logged in to post a comment Login