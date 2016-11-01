PHS students strut their stuff

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Oct. 27, 2016
Students and aspiring artists from Pontiac High School put on a talent show Thursday night for an auditorium packed with friends and family. The evening was organized by music teacher Matt Lottes and drama teacer Christina Keyzer.
This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.
If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.
If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)
You must be logged in to post a comment Login