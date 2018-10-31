Wednesday, October 31, 2018

News 

PHS students’ talent features original songs, plenty of singing

Liz Draper 31 Views
From left: Niam Rivest and Ian Neville make the crowd swoon with an original tune, entitled “Rubber Boots.”
Pictured, Abigaile Gallant Hutchinson performs a cover of “I Wouldn’t Mind.”
From left: Brianna Gauthier and Rowan Hill perform a scene from Dear Evan Hansen.
PHS held a talent show on Oct. 25, seeing 13 acts perform a variety of cover songs, dramatic scenes and original tunes. Pictured, Julie-Anne Bennoude sings her cover of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Donald Teuma-Castelletti
SHAWVILLE Oct. 25, 2018
Pontiac High School held a talent show last Thursday evening, featuring 13 performances ranging from drama acts to original songs.
Starting at 7 p.m., the show was emceed by students Sydney Coté and Emily Twolan, and organized by the school’s music teacher, Matt Lottes.

