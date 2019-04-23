PHS students visit the Pontiac Archives

J.D. Potié SHAWVILLE April 17, 2019 On April 17, around 50 grade 11 students from Pontiac High School (PHS) visited the Pontiac Archives in Shawville to do some historical research on their school projects. In a room filled with countless binders containing every bit of history this region has to offer, the students looked around from wall to wall as their teacher gave a speech about the importance of the archives and its volunteers to the community.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.