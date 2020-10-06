Physio interrupted at Pontiac Hospital

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Oct. 7, 2020
Physiotherapy at the Pontiac Community Hospital has experienced a major disruption this year, and will likely remain limited for the foreseeable future.
According to CISSSO media relations agent Patricia Rhéaume, two of the hospital’s physiotherapists are currently . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca