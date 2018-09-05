PLMQ candidate announced

CALEB NICKERSON

PONTIAC Sept. 5, 2018

With the provincial election fully underway, yet another candidate has announced their entry into the race for Pontiac.

Louis Lang is representing the Marxist-Leninist Party of Quebec (PLMQ) and has been living in Aylmer since 1969. He was also the PLMQ candidate in the Pontiac riding during the 1989, 1994 and 2003 elections.

Lang was employed for many years at the Canada Post depot in Ottawa, eventually working his way up the union hierarchy.

“I was elected to various positions over the years, including president of the Ottawa local,” he explained.

Currently retired, Lang said that his experience fighting for the rights of workers would translate well to becoming the advocate for the area if he is elected.

