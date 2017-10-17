Police promote safe hunting practices

CHRIS LOWREY

PONTIAC Oct. 18, 2017

The Sûreté du Quebec is warning hunters to take care as hunting season gets underway.

Every year, police in the province have to respond to hunting related incidents like disputed hunting grounds, animal slaughter, hunters getting lost in the wilderness and negligent use of firearms.

Hunters are reminded of the importance of sharing hunting territories. Whether hunters are on controlled territory like the ZEC or on crown land, they must respect the rules.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me