Police warn of new scam

CALEB NICKERSON

PONTIAC Nov. 9, 2016

MRC des Collines police are warning residents of the Pontiac about a scam that could be making the rounds in the region.

Two alleged fraudsters will contact a home and solicit business for their “thermo pump” cleaning service. When the pair shows up to complete the work, they will charge home owners $700 for the service, asking for cash, cheque or credit card.

They travel in a white van and one of the scammers uses the name Marco Denis.

While in the home, they only vaporize a substance in the thermo pump for approximately 15 minutes.

Police emphasize that the invoice they provide from the non-existent company, “Gestion Bioclimat”, doesn’t include tax, a definite red flag.

Anyone with further information should contact MRC des Collines police.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me