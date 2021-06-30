Political DNA

Lang is the daughter of Dianne and Eddie McCann of Quyon and is married to Paul Lang, son of Elaine and the late Jack Lang of Clarendon.

Former Quyon resident Melanie Lang will be running as a Liberal in the next federal election for the southern Ontario riding of Wellington-Halton Hills.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca