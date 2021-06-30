Political DNA
Quyon’s Melanie Lang running for office in Southern Ontario
Charles Dickson
Pontiac June 24, 2021
Former Quyon resident Melanie Lang will be running as a Liberal in the next federal election for the southern Ontario riding of Wellington-Halton Hills.
Lang is the daughter of Dianne and Eddie McCann of Quyon and is married to Paul Lang, son of Elaine and the late Jack Lang of Clarendon.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca