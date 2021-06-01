Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Stephen Riccio, THE EQUITY Pont Blanc Beach in Mansfield et Pontefract opened for its inaugural summer in 2020, and organizer Guillaume Lavoie-Harvey said that the cooperative in charge of the beach is aiming for around June 22 as the official opening for this year.
Pont Blanc Beach’s opening in sight

MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT June 2, 2021
Pont Blanc Beach in Mansfield et Pontefract is within weeks of opening for its second summer after a successful opening season last year, with beach organizer Guillaume Lavoie-Harvey tentatively targeting around . . .

