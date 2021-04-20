Thursday, April 22, 2021
During the Municipality of Pontiac’s monthly council meeting on April 13, the purchase of a new dump truck (resolution pictured) was heavily discussed. Ultimately, the resolution was passed and the truck will be purchased.
News 

Pontiac council members air views on dump truck purchase

Emily Hsueh

STEPHEN RICCIO
MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC April 13, 2021
Council members sparred over the circumstances surrounding the purchase of a new dump truck for the Municipality of Pontiac (MoP) during an April 13 meeting.
The council ultimately voted for the purchase by majority, but not before a lengthy discussion between MoP councillors Tom Howard, Scott McDonald, Mayor Joanne Labadie and Director General Pierre Said regarding why the council did not . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca