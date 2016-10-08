Pontiac Country Fair brings visitors to the Pontiac

ALINA SÉGUIN-HOLMES

LUSKVILLE

Oct. 8-10, 2016

Hundreds of people gathered in the crisp fall air to enjoy the annual Pontiac Country Fair from Oct. 8 – 10.

The fair took place at the entrance to the Luskville Falls, where tents full of goods from local vendors were displayed.

“It’s a chance for people from our little businesses to present themselves and let everyone know what the Pontiac has to offer,” said Pontiac Mayor Roger Larose.

