Pontiac farming on the decline?

CHRIS LOWREY

Bristol Sept. 22, 2016

Is farming on the decline in the Pontiac?

It’s an important question for a region that is heavily dependent on agriculture.

According to the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ), there were 260 registered farms employing over 1,000 people in the Pontiac region in 2013.

