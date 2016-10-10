Pontiac High busy start to year

SHAWVILLE Oct. 12, 2016

The month of September has been exceptionally busy for students and staff at Pontiac High School (PHS).

The first day of school set the tone for what is sure to be an exciting year. On the first day, a fun-filled assembly brought the school community to the gymnasium to introduce members of staff and to officially welcome our new principal, Debra Stephens.

Students and staff are thrilled to welcome back Stephens to PHS, as her enthusiasm and positivity is simply infectious.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me