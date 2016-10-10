Petes Sales

Pontiac High busy start to year

10-12pilon_hailey

 Student government Vice President Hayley Pilon.

10-12leclair_hanna

 Student government President Hanna Leclair.

mr_keeping

 Mark Keeping’s championship softball team at the third annual tournament.

10-12nugent

Rebecca Nugent makes her way home to PHS during the Terry Fox Run.

SHAWVILLE Oct. 12, 2016
The month of September has been exceptionally busy for students and staff at Pontiac High School (PHS).
The first day of school set the tone for what is sure to be an exciting year. On the first day, a fun-filled assembly brought the school community to the gymnasium to introduce members of staff and to officially welcome our new principal, Debra Stephens.
Students and staff are thrilled to welcome back Stephens to PHS, as her enthusiasm and positivity is simply infectious.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
 Remember Me  
New User Registration
*Required field

You must be logged in to post a comment Login