Pontiac High School hosts touring Wakefield production

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE June 15, 2018

Some ole-timey radio stars and their penchant for booze-fueled mischief had an audience in Shawville bursting at the seams with laughter on Friday, as Theatre Wakefield brought their touring performance to Pontiac High School that evening.

With over half the theatre full, the leftover seats were more than made up for by the abundant laughter, as guests enjoyed the production of Keith Davidson’s Jack King, Ace Detective.

Set in the later days of radio plays, a group of voice actors battle the changing times – plus a case of alcoholism – as they attempt to reinvent their craft to compete with television. Featuring a healthy dose of word play mixed with a few racy scenarios, not to mention the familiar character-types brought to life by the actors, the crowd loved every minute of the old school comedy.

Starting off with the usual programming for the radio station, the characters were faced with drunken actors gone off on benders, a hardened advertiser, with a voice riddled by his own company’s cigarettes, looking to end his funding, and a desperate plan to keep it all together.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me