Pontiac Home Bakery gets TV time
Pontiac Home Bakery owner Dan Duggan, right, is all smiles with the hosts of CTV Ottawa Morning, Annette Goerner and Henry Burris. The Pontiac Home Bakery is currently in a heated race for the ‘Sweetest Bakery in Canada’ and sits in first place in the province and third in the country. Ballots can be cast by going to the bakery’s Facebook page and following the link. Voting closes on July 31.
