Pontiac Lions Atom A gain championship

The weekend of Jan. 13 and 14, the Pontiac Lions Atom A team competed at the Festi-tournoi held in Maniwaki, Que.

The tournament was a best of three games against the Maniwaki Mustangs and the Lions succeeded in three.

The Lions won the first game 5-2, but lost the second one 4-0.

They came back with a victory, winning 3-2 in overtime, gaining the Championship title. The winning goal was scored by Liam Queale.

The team would like to thank the coaches for supporting and believing in them.

Some want it to happen, some wish it would happen and some make it happen. Go Lions go!

Submitted by Mélanie Lefebvre, Manager.

