Pontiac Lions Atom A play at Canadian Tire Centre

On Nov. 16 the Pontiac Lions Atom A played an exhibition game at the Canadian Tire Centre. The team was excited to play on the same ice as the Ottawa Senators. They won 3-2 against Loups des Collines. Paige Dubeau, Liam Quaele and Gavin Rusenstrom were the goal scorers of the afternoon. The kids had lots of fun and each received a Senators practice jersey. The team attended the Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game that evening. Back from left: Noah Oliveira, Andrew Kavanagh, Cade Kuehl, Hannah Twolan, Matthew Kavanagh, Grayson Kilroy, James Twolan and Will O’Malley. Front from left: Garrett Rusenstrom, Vincent Gilbert, Bennett Rusenstrom, Liam Queale, Jaxson Armstrong, Gavin Rusenstrom and Paige Dubeau.

Submitted by Reese Rusenstrom

