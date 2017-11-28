Pontiac Lions Atom C bring home the gold
Pontiac Lions Atom C take home gold at the Lanark tournament on Saturday, Nov. 18. Coaches in back from left: Kevin Findlay, Brandan Smith, head coach Craig McCormick and Marc Maurier. Middle row from left: Ewan Smith, Dominik Laroche, Camryn Sheppard, Jaycie Hodgins, Nicolas Giles and Noah Hines. Front row front left: Conner Findlay, Chase Wittig-Thompson, goalie Elaina Illauq #33, Isaac Graham, Olivier Maurier, Conner McCormick and goalie Daniel Brousseau. Submitted by Aliqa Illauq
