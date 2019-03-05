Pontiac Lions Midget A profile

AGE: 17 JADEN STEWART Number: 4 Stewart said the best thing about hockey is the opportunity to have fun with the boys every week. He enjoys the social aspect most but has learned a few lifelong lessons because of the sport. Playing hockey has taught Stewart a lot about respect towards others, including coaches, refs, and his teammates. As well, he’s learned much about the value of working hard towards a goal.

