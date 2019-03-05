Saturday, March 9, 2019
The Equity
THE EQUITY has been publishing a weekly series of profiles of the Pontiac Lions Midget A players. Fans of local hockey can enjoy some insight into what gives these players the drive to come out and be the best they can be for their team at home and away. The final profile is on Jaden “Jay” Stewart, a third-year forward on the team.
Sports 

Pontiac Lions Midget A profile

Liz Draper

AGE: 17
JADEN STEWART
Number: 4
Stewart said the best thing about hockey is the opportunity to have fun with the boys every week. He enjoys the social aspect most but has learned a few lifelong lessons because of the sport. Playing hockey has taught Stewart a lot about respect towards others, including coaches, refs, and his teammates. As well, he’s learned much about the value of working hard towards a goal.

