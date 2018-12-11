Pontiac Lions Midget A profile

THE EQUITY will be publishing a new weekly series of profiles of the Pontiac Lions Midget A players. Fans of local hockey can enjoy some insight into what gives these players the drive to come out and be the best they can be for their team at home and away. This week’s profile is on Ryan Lang, a first-year midget player with the Lions.

AGE: 15

Number: 22

Lang is a forward and his favourite part of hockey is the time spent with his friends on and off the ice, as well as travelling to their tournaments. He credits hockey for encouraging him to put his all into every aspect of his life. “Playing hockey has taught me to work hard and play hard when we are on the ice or in life in general,” he said. Lang looks forward to continuing his time with the midget team over the next two years and is currently enrolled in grade 11 at Pontiac High School.

According to the coach, Lang is often seen with a smile on his face. Off the ice he is quiet and polite, but when he straps on his skates and hits the ice, Lang is a fierce competitor. He isn’t one of the team’s bigger players, but he works hard, gives 110% each shift and plays for the logo on the front of his jersey.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me