Pontiac Lions Midget A profile

AGE: 16

KAELEN IRELAND

Number: 30

Ireland plays hockey for the fun and competition that the sport offers. He says he’s been lucky enough to have been a part of a skilled team the last couple of years, earning their spot representing the Outaouais at the Quebec Interregional Championships two years in a row. Through these successes, and countless games at home and on the road, Ireland has learned the value of teamwork and perseverance.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me