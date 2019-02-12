Pontiac Lions Midget A profile

AGE: 15

CARSON RUSENSTROM

Number: 49

Rusenstrom feels that hockey is a great sport, allowing him many opportunities. One such is the chance to spend time at the arena with his teammates and making new friends along the way. He credits the game with teaching the importance of teamwork, learning to draw on each other’s strengths for the best outcome.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me