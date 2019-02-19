Pontiac Lions Midget A profile

AGE: 15

WILLIS EGAN

Number: 88

Egan said he enjoys hitting the ice at any opportunity, whether outdoors or in the arena, thriving on the competition and challenge that hockey encourages. He’s learned to value teamwork, as supporting other players allows them to play better as a whole. He also credits hockey with learning how to handle losing. Egan is grateful to have been coached by a number of great leaders over the years, encouraging his best and to always work hard.

Currently a grade 10 student at PHS, Egan keeps plenty busy between school, sports, and working with his dairy cattle. While he’s unsure of his post-secondary endeavours, he does look forward to enjoying his last year of high school and continuing to play hockey in Shawville. According to his coach, Egan always plays for the logo on the front of his jersey and is a heads-up player that is often seen coming out of the corners with the puck. While not their biggest player, he plays with a lot of heart and can be relied on to kill penalties. Off the ice, Egan is quiet but can be seen hanging out and joking around with his teammates.

