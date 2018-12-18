Pontiac Lions Midget A profile – Thomas Beck

THE EQUITY will be publishing a new weekly series of profiles of the Pontiac Lions Midget A players. Fans of local hockey can enjoy some insight into what gives these players the drive to come out and be the best they can be for their team at home and away.

This week’s profile is on Thomas Beck, a second-year midget player with the Lions.

AGE: 16

Number: 19

Beck is a defenseman who enjoys almost every aspect of the game, from hanging out with his teammates to the rush he gets as his skates first hit the ice every period. “I’ve been playing hockey for nearly my entire life and I still can’t narrow it down to one individual thing that I like about hockey,” he said. “I always get excited to play and to compete on game days.”

Hockey has taught Beck that not every game is going to be an easy win, but you must work hard to get the results you want. The mentality of working hard has always stuck with him and being able to believe that not everything is going to be easy has helped him push himself to get the results he wants, whether it’s on or off the ice.

According to the coach, Beck is a solid defenseman who’s hard to play against and never gives up. Beck comes to the bench asking what he can do to improve his game and always keeps his teammates entertained with all his chatter. He also has a superstition about taping his stick that he has yet to share with others.

Beck is currently in grade 11 at Pontiac High School and is expecting to complete grade 12 in Ontario and then go to university the following year. As for hockey, he is eligible to play one more year of midget and thinks he’ll be returning to the Lions to finish his minor hockey career. However, he also took part in a Jr. B training camp at the start of this season, so that could also be an option for next year.

Correction: Last week’s profile incorrectly identified the player’s current grade at Pontiac High School. Ryan Lang is a grade 10 student at PHS.

