Pontiac Lions Midget A profile

THE EQUITY will be publishing a new weekly series of profiles of the Pontiac Lions Midget A players. Fans of local hockey can enjoy some insight into what gives these players the drive to come out and be the best they can be for their team at home and away. The first profile is veteran midget player Cole Sheppard, who is assistant captain for the team.

AGE: 17

Number: 12

Sheppard plays defense and his favourite part of the sport of playing hockey is the competitive nature of the game. He credits hockey for teaching him how to work effectively on a team, both as a leader and member of one. Hockey is not an individual sport, players need to work together to get the job done, he said. As a third-year midget player, this is his last year of playing minor hockey for the Lions. He is currently enrolled at Heritage College in a Social Science with Commerce program.

Coach Ray Curley noted Sheppard for being their tall, strong defenseman with the long reach. He can often be seen leading the team in the pre-game off ice workout session. He is well respected both on and off the ice by his teammates.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me