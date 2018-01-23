Pontiac Lions Novice B team wins 2018 Festi-Tournoi

The Pontiac Lions Novice B team rolled into Maniwaki, Que. the evening of Friday, Jan. 12 for their annual Festi-Tournoi.

Their first opponent was the Harfangs de Sainte Annes des Plaines. The boys came out flying, getting up early on the opposition and never looked back.

They won their first game 7-3. Saturday morning, the team faced the Frontalliers de Hull. The Lions came out strong again taking the lead in the first. Their best was yet to come late in the second period and into the third scoring four more times. The final was 5-0.

