Pontiac Lions Novice C tournament champions



Pontiac Lions Novice C team won the Almonte tournament held Jan. 27 – 29. Front row, from left: Fisher Davis #10, Olivier Maurier #11, Easton Armstrong #2, Zackary Brousseau #4, Elaina Illauq #8, Connor McCormick #6 and Noah McCormick #3. Middle row, from left: Maxim Renaud #14, Chloé Gilbert #16, Ashton Deschesne #5, William O’Malley #12, Chase Witting-Thompson #41, Lucas Ethier #7, Robert Findlay #87, William Oliveira#9 and Ewan Smith #1. Back row, from left: Jaime Armstrong (Assistant Coach), Francis Gilbert (Head coach) and Brandon Smith (Head coach).

