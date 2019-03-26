Tuesday, March 26, 2019
The Equity
Pictured are the Pontiac Midget A Lions who won the 2019 Regional Championship.
Sports 

Pontiac Midget A Lions win regional championship

Liz Draper

The Midget A Lions are on the top of their game. Over the weekend they faced off as West Division winners against the East Division winners, the Hull Citoyens. This final round of playoffs took place in Gatineau, Que. and consisted of a best of three series with the winner moving on to represent the Outaouais at the provincial interregional tournament at the beginning of April.

 

