Pontiac Midget A Lions win regional championship

The Midget A Lions are on the top of their game. Over the weekend they faced off as West Division winners against the East Division winners, the Hull Citoyens. This final round of playoffs took place in Gatineau, Que. and consisted of a best of three series with the winner moving on to represent the Outaouais at the provincial interregional tournament at the beginning of April.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.