Pontiac Minor Hockey news

Fort Coulonge Novice

The Fort Coulonge Novice team participated in the Cobden Novice Tournament on Saturday. They have claimed the B division championship!

Sunday was the last game of the regular season in Pembroke, Ont. Once again, the little Comets got a victory of 12-0. Now they’re heading to the playoffs claiming the number one spot in the regular season standing.

Submitted by Marie-Line Larouche

Fort Coulonge Novice player number 77 Benjamin Gagnon takes a shot.

