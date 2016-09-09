Pontiac Pacific Junction Railway

Lisa (Farrell) Bailey, granddaughter of Jospeh Wilfred Farrell, born 1910 in North Onslow and son of Della Bridget O’Donnell and Frances Farrell submitted this photo. Bailey wrote in an email, “I am in possession of a cool train picture that was given to me by my grandmother Elizabeth Farrell after my grandfather died in 1987. When I came to Quyon in 1993 with an entourage of Farrell’s and O’Donnell’s to visit the family homesteads, I brought all the photos I had been given. Half of those pictures have been identified, but this one has always been my favourite and I am trying to find out who these people are. It’s a cool old train picture. I’ve been told it’s a photo of the PPJ the Pontiac Pacific Junction train but the train employees pictured remain unidentified.” If any of our readers can identify the men in the photo, please let us know and we will pass along the information to Bailey.

