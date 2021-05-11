Pontiac Pool committee talks Aquagym, non-profit status

STEPHEN RICCIO FORT COULONGE May 10, 2021 The Piscine Pontiac Pool committee held its annual general meeting (AGM) on May 10 to discuss the group’s affairs since its last AGM in September 2019. Among the topics discussed during the virtual Zoom meeting were the group’s pursuit of . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca