Pontiac region represented at Tour de Montréal



Students from the Hauts-Bois-de-l’Outaouais School Board took part in a 135 km bike tour of the Montréal area on July 2. Jeremy Poulin and Joshua-Noël Strigl from École Secondaire Sieur de Coulonge, along with teacher Dominique Bomans represented the Pontiac region on the trip.

