Pontiac schoolyards receive funding for upgrades

Chris Lowrey

PONTIAC May 23, 2018

Three schools in the Pontiac are getting government assistance to improve their playgrounds for students.

Onslow Elementary in Quyon, St. John’s Elementary in Campbell’s Bay and Poupore Primary in Fort Coulonge will all get access to funds for different projects.

Poupore Primary will get $16,667 to build a new running track as well as a new learning area.

St. John’s will use $14,874 for the installation of new playground equipment.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me