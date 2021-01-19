Pontiac tax rate goes up 1.9 per cent

STEPHEN RICCIO MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC Jan. 12, 2021 The Municipality of Pontiac (MoP) held its first council meeting of the New Year on Jan. 12, connecting virtually via Zoom to discuss the 2021 tax increase, chemin Tremblay rehabilitation and other issues. Mayor Joanne Labadie and all six councillors: Tom Howard, Scott McDonald, Nancy Draper Maxsom, Susan McKay, Leslie-Anne Barber and Isabelle Patry, were in attendance, in addition to several municipal staff members and a handful of residents who had requested access to the Zoom link. Public questions/Beach association The public question period featured one question regarding the municipal tax rate increase, which is broken down below. The rest of the questions were related to the ongoing concerns of . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca