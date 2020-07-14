Pontiac, the home of ostriches

DARIUS SHAHHEYDARI CLARENDON July 15, 2020 While exploring the vast scenery throughout Pontiac, a wandering eye could spot sprawling lakes, acres of worked land sprinkled with bales of hay, herds of cattle grazing on pastures and … ostriches? Marc-André Dorval and his partner Cornelie Dinkel established their ostrich farm in Clarendon four years ago, buying the property off a sheep and goat farmer. It has . . .

