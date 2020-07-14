Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Marc-André Dorval and Cornelie Dinkel started raising ostriches in Clarendon four years ago. Dinkel brought up the idea and Dorval saw it as more economically feasible thant raising other animals, such as cattle, who need to be milked on a regular basis.
Pontiac, the home of ostriches

CLARENDON July 15, 2020
While exploring the vast scenery throughout Pontiac, a wandering eye could spot sprawling lakes, acres of worked land sprinkled with bales of hay, herds of cattle grazing on pastures and … ostriches?
Marc-André Dorval and his partner Cornelie Dinkel established their ostrich farm in Clarendon four years ago, buying the property off a sheep and goat farmer. It has . . .

 

